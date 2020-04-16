Ruling Party Wins Landslide Victory in General Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ruling Democratic Party of Korea clinched a landslide victory in the general elections held amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The nation held the quadrennial elections on Wednesday to fill the 300-member unicameral National Assembly -- with 253 directly contested seats and 47 proportional representation (PR) slots.According to the National Election Commission(NEC), as of 6:22 a.m. Thursday, with 99-point-three percent of votes counted, the Democratic Party and its satellite Together Citizens' Party(TCP) are set to secure 180 seats.The main opposition United Future Party(UFP) and its satellite Future Korea Party(FKP) are likely to win 103 seats.As for 253 directly contested seats, the ruling party is expected to secure 163 seats, while the UFP is likely to win 84 seats. The minor progressive Justice Party is forecast to win one seat while independent candidates are expected to win five.With 92-point-66 percent of votes counted for 47 proportional representation seats, the FKP is predicted to win 19 seats, while 17 are likely to go to the TCP, five seats to the Justice Party, and three each to the People's Party and the Open Democratic Party.