Photo : YONHAP News

Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn of the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) resigned from his post after his party suffered a crushing defeat in Wednesday's general elections.Around 12 a.m. Thursday, Hwang announced in an emergency news conference at the National Assembly that as he promised earlier, he will step down from his post to take responsibility for the election outcome.Apologizing to the nation for the defeat, Hwang said that he will now resign and reflect on his roles for the country and citizens.The opposition party failed to win a majority in the 300-member National Assembly and Hwang also lost in the Jongno district in Seoul to former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon of the ruling Democratic Party.