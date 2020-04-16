More Students to Resume Classes Online Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

More students across South Korea are set to open the spring semester with online classes on Thursday amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.Students in first and second grades at middle and high schools, as well as grades four to six at elementary schools, will resume classes following repeated postponements due to COVID-19. All classes and roll-calls will be carried out remotely.It comes a week after third year students at middle and high schools first returned through online classes.Online classes require personal computers, laptops, tablets or smartphones, but the Education Ministry found that 282-thousand students did not have such devices as of Tuesday.The ministry said those devices have been rented out to about 268-thousand students, adding it is working to lend them to the remaining 13-thousand students as well.