Former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon Defeats Rival Hwang Kyo-ahn in Jongno

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) bested main opposition United Future Party(UFP) Chair Hwang Kyo-ahn in a crucial parliamentary race on Wednesday.According to the National Election Commission(NEC), Lee received nearly 58-point-four percent of the votes in Jongno district, securing a comfortable win against Hwang, who gained just under 40 percent.Jongno in central Seoul is regarded as a symbolic constituency in South Korean politics -- a place where key political heavyweights, including three former presidents, were elected.Around midnight, the UFP chief resigned from his post after his party suffered a crushing defeat in Wednesday's general elections.Hwang announced in an emergency news conference that he will step down from his post to take responsibility for the election outcome.Apologizing to the nation for the defeat, Hwang said that he will now reflect on his roles for the country and citizens.