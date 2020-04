Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) secured a sweeping victory in the South Korean capital of Seoul and its surrounding areas in Wednesday's general elections.According to the National Election Commission(NEC), as of 5:12 a.m. Thursday, with over 98 percent of votes counted, the ruling party won in 107 of 121 constituencies in the Seoul metropolitan region.The party earlier predicted to win over 91 seats.In Seoul, the DP secured a victory in 42 out of 49 electoral districts, including the Jongno district, where former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon won against main opposition United Future Party Chair Hwang Kyo-ahn.In Gyeonggi Province, the ruling party's candidates won in 52 out of 57 constituencies. It also grabbed eleven out of 13 seats in Incheon.