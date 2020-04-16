Prime Minister Calls for Readiness for Potential Emergencies in Online Classes

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has ordered the Education Ministry and other state agencies to swiftly respond to any emergencies as more students across the nation are set to begin the new semester with online classes on Thursday.The prime minister issued the order at the start of a pan-government meeting to discuss COVID-19 responses in Sejong City.Students in first and second grade at middle and high schools, as well as grades four through six at elementary schools, will resume classes on Thursday following repeated postponements due to the coronavirus.Chung called for readiness to deal with any technical issues and problems that may arise in online classes, saying that the number of students taking them will quadruple from the previous week.The prime minister also said that the nation should use caution and prudence before deciding to open schools since the issue is directly linked to the safety of children.Chung said South Korea should learn a lesson from the case of Singapore, saying that the city state had opened schools but then shut them down just two weeks later due to a massive outbreak of infections.