Gov't to Compile 7.6 Tln Won Extra Budget for COVID-19 Relief Aid

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to compile a seven-point-six trillion won supplementary budget to hand out emergency disaster relief payments to a majority of households suffering from the impact of the novel coronavirus.About 14-point-78 million households in the bottom 70 percent of household income are eligible for the relief payments, with families earning 20 million won a year in financial income excluded.The government plans to approve the extra budget bill at the Cabinet meeting on Thursday to submit it to the National Assembly.The seven-point-six trillion won budget represents an increase of 500 billion won from the government's earlier estimate late last month.Under the plan, one million won will be given to each household with four or more people that rank in the bottom 70 percent of gross income.