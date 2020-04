Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 22 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.It was the fourth straight day the country has reported fewer than 30 new cases.According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC), exactly half of those new cases were imported from overseas. Four were detected during airport quarantine procedures.Six cases were reported in the greater Seoul area. Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province reported four each.Thursday’s reported cases raise South Korea’s total to 10-thousand-613. The country reported four more COVID-19-related deaths as well, bringing that total to 229.Meanwhile, 141 patients were released from isolation after making full recoveries.