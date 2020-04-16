Defector-Turned-Politician Wins Parliamentary Seat in Gangnam

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean defector-turned-politician Tae Ku-min of the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) was declared the winner in the general election for Seoul's Gangnam-A district, securing 58-point-four percent of votes.Following his win on Thursday, Tae said he plans to devote all his abilities toward assisting the Moon Jae-in administration and the National Assembly draw up North Korea policies that are sustainable and feasible.With his election victory, Tae has become the first North Korean defector to be elected to a local electorate.A former North Korean senior diplomat in London, Tae defected to South Korea in 2016, after which he gave lectures and wrote about North Korea and inter-Korean relations.Tae was given priority nomination for candidacy in the Gangnam-A district, a traditional stronghold for the conservative party, without going through a primary.