Defector-Turned-Politician Wins Parliamentary Seat in Gangnam

North Korean defector-turned-politician Tae Ku-min of the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) was declared the winner in the general election for Seoul's Gangnam-A district, securing 58-point-four percent of votes.
Following his win on Thursday, Tae said he plans to devote all his abilities toward assisting the Moon Jae-in administration and the National Assembly draw up North Korea policies that are sustainable and feasible.
With his election victory, Tae has become the first North Korean defector to be elected to a local electorate.
A former North Korean senior diplomat in London, Tae defected to South Korea in 2016, after which he gave lectures and wrote about North Korea and inter-Korean relations.
Tae was given priority nomination for candidacy in the Gangnam-A district, a traditional stronghold for the conservative party, without going through a primary.