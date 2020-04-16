Ruling DP Wins 3/5 Majority to Push Contested Reforms

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea's ruling Democratic Party clinched a landslide victory in Wednesday's general elections held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The DP's campaign chief Lee Nak-yon defeated his main opposition rival Hwang Kyo-ahn in Seoul's Jongno district as well, forcing the United Future Party leader to resign.Kim Bum-soo has wrapped up the election outcomes.Report:[Sound bite: Democratic Party officials celebrating at exit poll broadcast]As the victory was clear by Wednesday night, key officials at the ruling Democratic Party’s(DP) headquarters celebrated the election results.Combined with its satellite Together Citizens’ Party, the ruling party won a total of 180 seats, or a three-fifth majority, in the 300-member National Assembly.The ruling party’s campaign chief, former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, said the voters have again entrusted his party to ride out the crises the nation is facing.[Sound bite: former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon - Democratic Party campaign chief (Korean)]"I feel the overwhelming responsibility with all my heart. The public entrusted the government and the ruling party with the task of overcoming the national disaster the COVID-19 outbreak has brought and coping with the global crisis. The ruling party will take the job and fulfill its responsibility. I would like to thank the citizens of Jongno who gave the job of lawmaker to this insufficient man. I will sincerely carry out the duties of a lawmaker. I also would like to thank the public for giving many seats to the Democratic Party. We will do our utmost to overcome the COVID-19 disaster and will not neglect other state tasks."Defeating rival Hwang Kyo-ahn of the conservative main opposition United Future Party(UFP) in Seoul's Jongno district by more than 18 percentage points, Lee has now emerged as the strongest presidential candidate in the 2022 race.The main opposition and its satellite Future Korea Party(FKP) won only 103 seats, leading chairperson Hwang to announce his resignation.[Sound bite: Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn - United Future Party (Korean)]"I apologize to the public. I failed to prevent the country from heading in the wrong direction at this significant point in time. It is because our party could not gain the trust of the people. It is all my fault as the party chief. I would like to take all responsibility. The United Future Party managed to achieve its unity, overcoming a few years of division and confrontations. But we did not have enough time for the chemical bonding, and failed to satisfy the public. Now, the government of the Republic of Korea needs someone to act as a brake. We need a healthy opposition party that is for the people. Dear citizens, please be patient and give us time. Please give the UFP a chance."Political science professor Joseph Yi of Hanyang University and other analysts attributed the ruling party's victory to what they called "coronavirus nationalism."[Sound bite: Prof. Joseph Yi - Political Science, Hanyang University (English)]16:00~"Timing is everything in politics. You know, last year, President Moon was heavily criticized for Korea's economic decline and the political scandal of his former Justice Minister Cho Kuk. A couple of months ago, Moon was criticized for allowing travelers from China to bring coronavirus to Korea. But today, it's all changed 180. The Korean media praise the Moon administration as leading and winning the global battle against COVID-19. I think that we can describe this as 'coronavirus nationalism,' the idea that our nation is a global leader against coronavirus, and we must all unite behind our president... "Affiliate Professor Kim Byoung-joo of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies noted that the 66 percent voter turnout, the highest in 28 years despite the pandemic, was a key contributing factor.[Sound bite: Affiliate Prof. Kim Byoung-joo - Hankuk University of Foreign Studies (English)] 19:07"[Voter] turnout itself is a big surprise for me... Earlier on, analysts were divided, but considerable number of analysts were saying that because of the fear of coronavirus, perhaps, older people may actually shun and avoid voting, but... the turnout this time is much higher than 58 last time, and 54 time before that... "The minor opposition Justice Party won a total of six seats with the minor opposition People's Party winning three. The Open Democrats, another pro-Moon Jae-in party, also won three seats.But with the three-fifth parliamentary majority already secured, the ruling DP does not need to form a political alliance with minor oppositions to push for key reform bills against the conservative UFP, save for constitutional revision, which requires a two-thirds majority.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.