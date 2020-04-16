DP's Kim Sung-ju Defeats Liberal Veteran Chung Dong-young in Jeonju

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party’s(DP) Kim Sung-ju returned to the National Assembly after defeating four-term veteran Chung Dong-young of the minor Minsaeng Party for the liberal stronghold of Jeonju-C district.Kim won 66-point-six percent of votes against Chung's 32 percent, ending the former presidential hopeful's push to secure a fifth term.Thanking Jeonju citizens, Kim said he believes his election win reflects the city's longing for change and development.Both Kim and Chung graduated from Jeonju High School and Seoul National University, though Chung is eleven years Kim's senior.Their political relationship goes back more than two decades, when Kim assisted Chung during the 1996 general elections. Kim entered politics a decade later by winning a provincial assembly election for North Jeolla Province.Chung represented Jeonju-C in the 15th, 16th and 18th assemblies, but Kim took the seat in the 19th, before losing to Chung by a narrow margin of just 989 votes in 2016.