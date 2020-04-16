Police Reveal Identity of Cho Joo-bin's Accomplice in Baksabang Case

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have identified 18-year-old Kang Hun as an accomplice of Cho Joo-bin, the operator of the so-called Baksabang chat room on the Telegram messenger service.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency revealed his identity on Thursday after holding a meeting of a deliberation committee tasked with the matter.The agency said it decided to disclose Kang's name, age and face after discussing whether its would fall under the public’s right to know and be in the public’s best interest, as well as prevent similar crimes.Kang, who was arrested on charges of violating laws on the protection of children from sex crimes, is the second figure in the Baksabang case after Cho to have his identity revealed.According to the police, Kang allegedly recruited and managed paid members of the Baksabang chat room and also actively took part in producing and distributing videos of women and minors being sexually exploited.Police plan to reveal Kang’s face when they hand him over to the prosecution on Friday.