Gov't: Kim Jong-un Didn't Visit Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on Grandfather’s Birthday

Photo : YONHAP News

The Unification Ministry says North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not visit the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on Wednesday, the birthday of the North’s founder Kim Il-sung.A ministry official said on Thursday that such a move is unprecedented since Kim has visited the venue in Pyongyang every year on his grandfather's birthday since he assumed power.North Korean media reported earlier in the day that top officials of the North’s ruling party and government had visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun the previous day, but did not mention whether Kim had paid homage.On two North Korean defectors being elected to parliament in Wednesday’s general elections, the ministry official said the government hopes the two new legislators will bring about diversity sought by South Korean society.With regard to future prospects for inter-Korean ties following the elections, the official said the government will continue with the Korean Peninsula peace process.