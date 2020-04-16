Hundreds Remember Sewol Ferry Victims in Gwangju, South Jeolla Province

Photo : YONHAP News

Hundreds of people in the southwestern city of Gwangju and nearby South Jeolla Province on Thursday remembered the victims of the 2014 Sewol ferry sinking.Marking the sixth anniversary of the maritime disaster that claimed the lives of more than 300, a Gwangju-based civic group set up a memorial altar and an exhibit hall at a YMCA building in the city.The memorial had been set up at the May 18 Democracy Square in previous years, but was put indoors this year due to concerns about mass gatherings amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.An exhibit room was also created, displaying photos of the first 72 hours of the ferry's sinking in waters off the southwestern island of Jindo.In the city of Mokpo in South Jeolla Province, a group of around 50 bereaved family members paid tribute to the victims by heading out to waters near the site of the sinking for the second time since Sunday.