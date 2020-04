Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution says 94 candidates who won seats in the 21st parliamentary elections have been booked for allegedly engaging in improper election activities.The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office said on Thursday that of the total, 90 are being probed by prosecutors. This means one in three newly-elected lawmakers are being investigated for election law violations.Overall, the office said it booked one-thousand-270 people for allegedly committing election illegalities in the general elections, down 12-and-a-half percent from the previous elections.Compared to the 2016 elections, the number of elected candidates who were booked slipped nearly ten percent.Prosecutors plan to swiftly conduct investigations on the elected candidates.