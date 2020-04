Photo : YONHAP News

Apartment prices in Seoul have dropped for the third week.With homeowners wishing to sell by May or June to save in capital gains tax, many properties are up for urgent sale, bringing down prices. The coronavirus outbreak has dealt a blow to purchasing demand as well.According to the Korea Appraisal Board on Thursday, apartment prices in the capital city fell zero-point-05 percent from last week as of Monday, down for the third consecutive week.In particular, prices in four affluent districts south of the Han River -- Gangnam, Seocho, Songpa and Gangdong -- posted the steepest loss in 15 months of zero-point-two percent.