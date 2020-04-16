Gov't: Elections Held During Pandemic Will Stand as Global Model

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has assessed that the nation's handling and execution of Wednesday's parliamentary elections has set yet another good example that can serve as a model for other countries to follow.During a Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters briefing on Thursday, Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said there were concerns that high voter turnout would loosen social distancing, but thanked the public for actively taking part in elections.He said exemplary behavior was witnessed at many polling sites where voters stood one to two meters apart from each other in a calm atmosphere and thoroughly sanitized their hands.Kim said those in self-isolation also came out to vote following the instructions of quarantine officials.He said South Korea was able to hold the elections while other countries are postponing theirs amid the pandemic thanks to the public's cooperation and onsite efforts by civil servants.