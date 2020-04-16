Moon Says He Feels Heavy Responsibility Due to Election Outcome

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said Thursday he feels a heavy responsibility more than joy, following the landslide victory of the ruling Democratic Party in the general elections, which he described as a "great choice of the people."Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok conveyed Moon's statement during a briefing.The president said the elections amazed the world once again, showing it that thanks to public cooperation and participation, South Korea is the only country among key global economies to carry out a nationwide vote during the COVID-19 pandemic.He said citizens abided by social distancing and quarantine regulations while voting, in the process achieving a miraculous voter turnout that also included those placed under self-isolation.Moon said the people showed an earnest desire throughout the election process and that has added force to the government, which is doing its best to overcome the current coronavirus crisis.He said the government will take on the responsibility, never become conceited and more humbly listen to the voices of the people. The president vowed to overcome the crisis by trusting in the power of the people and thanked the public for lending support to the government.