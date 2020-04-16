Vietnam Decides to Allow Entry of S. Korean SME Employees Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Photo : YONHAP News

Vietnam has reportedly decided to lift its entry restrictions on foreign arrivals for engineers from small and mid-sized South Korean companies.As part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Southeast Asian country stopped issuing visas for foreign visitors on March 18 and enforced a related entry ban on foreigners four days later.Last month, Hanoi temporarily waived those restrictions for around 600 employees from Samsung and LG.The latest reported waiver on entry restrictions comes after President Moon Jae-in sought cooperation on extending such arrangements for South Korean SMEs in a phone call with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April third.According to Vietnamese media, the prime minister decided last Thursday to allow the entry of Korean workers and instructed the provincial government of Quang Ninh to help with arrangements.Under the measure, some 400 engineers from around 50 South Korean SMEs are expected to arrive in Quang Ninh late this month.