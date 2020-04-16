Foreign Media Credit Moon's Election Victory to Successful Coronavirus Response

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign media outlets have cited successful quarantine efforts against COVID-19 as the single most important factor in the ruling Democratic Party's sweeping victory in South Korea's parliamentary elections.The New York Times said the 21st general elections stood apart from previous elections swayed by issues such as regionalism, ideological difference over North Korea, economy and corruption.It predicted that the landslide win by President Moon Jae-in's ruling party could embolden him to "reinvigorate his stalled diplomacy with North Korea" and press ahead with prosecution reform.The Washington Post(WP) pointed out that the Moon administration came under criticism in its early coronavirus response, particularly for refusing to ban the entry of Chinese nationals. However, the WP said the government has effectively dealt with infections without imposing lockdowns and emerged as a global model for its quarantine regime.The BBC said South Korea's reduction in daily COVID-19 cases to less than 30 from over 900 in late February proved to have more than offset earlier challenges faced by the ruling bloc, including the slowing economy and political scandals.