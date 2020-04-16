Menu Content

Labor Groups Urge Ruling Bloc to Turn Election Win into Pro-Labor Policies

Write: 2020-04-16 18:52:31Update: 2020-04-16 19:06:11

Photo : YONHAP News

Labor groups have urged the Moon Jae-in administration to strongly push for labor-friendly policies after the ruling bloc scored a sweeping victory in the general elections. 

The Federation of Korean Trade Unions(FKTU) on Thursday referred to promises made by President Moon and the Democratic Party to improve workers' conditions, stressing that the elections have enabled them to follow through on those pledges.

The group expressed expectations that the new parliament will realize economic democratization and pro-labor policies, and warned the government will face stern resistance from workers if it becomes arrogant and complacent. 

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) called on the government and ruling party to push for other social reform drives as well. 

Among the winners of Wednesday's parliamentary elections, 13 are former labor  representatives who worked for either of the two umbrella union groups.
