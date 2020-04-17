Seoul's NSC Discusses International Cooperation against COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's National Security Council(NSC) on Thursday discussed global and regional cooperation on countering the novel coronavirus outbreak.According to the presidential office, the NSC standing committee held a meeting presided over by National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong and decided to actively join the international community’s efforts to tackle and overcome the COVID-19 crisis.The NSC agreed on the need to implement follow-up measures to the agreement reached during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Plus Three virtual summit.During Tuesday’s summit, Asian leaders, including President Moon Jae-in, adopted a joint statement outlining their shared will to create a special regional fund to deal with the pandemic.The members also decided to strengthen international cooperation regarding Moon’s proposals, such as timely supplies of quarantine and medical kits and sharing of counter-virus experiences and clinical data.The NSC standing committee members also checked on the situation in North Korea and pledged consistent efforts in support of the Korean Peninsula peace process.