Photo : YONHAP News

The number of coronavirus cases in Japan surpassed ten-thousand on Thursday as the country declared a nationwide state of emergency.According to Japan's public broadcaster NHK on Friday, the country reported 574 new COVID-19 cases the previous day.With the new cases, the country's cumulative number of confirmed cases topped the ten-thousand mark just nine days after surpassing five-thousand last Tuesday.With recent spikes in cases, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held a meeting of medical experts on Thursday and announced that a state of emergency will be expanded from seven prefectures to all prefectures. It will remain in force until May 6.The move allows regional governments to urge people to stay inside, but without punitive measures or legal force.