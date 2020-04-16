Menu Content

Rain, Strong Winds, Hail in the Forecast for S. Korea Friday

Write: 2020-04-17 09:29:46Update: 2020-04-17 09:32:02

Photo : KBS News

South Korea will see rain on Friday with strong winds and hail forecast for parts of the nation. 

The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) forecast up to 80 millimeters of rain for Jeju Island and 20 to 60 millimeters for eastern parts of Gangwon Province, southern coastal areas and Mount Jiri. Other provinces are expected to have five to 40 millimeters. 

Strong winds and lightning are forecast to hit parts of the country, with hail projected for inland areas of the central region.  

Due to the rain, afternoon high temperatures are forecast to sharply drop from the previous day to 14 to 19 degrees Celsius.

The rain is expected to stop in most parts of the nation by night, but eastern parts of Gangwon Province and coastal areas in North Gyeongsang Province are forecast to see rain until Saturday afternoon.
