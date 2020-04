Photo : YONHAP News

Police have revealed the face of an 18-year-old man allegedly involved in a high-profile online sexual exploitation scandal.Kang Hun, who had been in police custody, appeared before reporters on Friday morning before he was transported to the prosecution.Kang told reporters that he was truly sorry, but did not answer other questions.It's the first time in South Korea that the identity of a minor criminal suspect was released to the public.Kang allegedly recruited and managed paid members of the illegal Telegram chat room "Baksabang," and delivered criminal proceeds from the chat room to the case's prime suspect, Cho Ju-bin.