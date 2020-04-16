Finance Minister: Gov't to Release Job Measures Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said on Friday that the government will release measures to stabilize the job market next week, noting a sharp deterioration of job conditions in the service industry.Minister Hong held a meeting with top officials in charge of employment policies, including the labor minister and presidential secretaries on economy and jobs.They reportedly evaluated the situation and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local job market and the government's future responses.The top officials assessed that the coronavirus has dealt a harsh blow to employment in the service sector, including restaurants, hotels and retailers and wholesalers, with temporary workers and self-employed people hit hardest.The officials agreed that the grim condition is likely to spread to other industries in light of domestic and foreign economic conditions.