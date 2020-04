Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 22 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.It was the fifth straight day in which the country reported fewer than 30 new cases.Some 14 cases were imported from overseas, including 11 caught during entry quarantine procedures.Four were in North Gyeongsang Province, while no new cases were reported in the city of Daegu. Four cases were reported in the greater Seoul area, including two in the capital itself.South Korea has now reported a total of 10-thousand-635 COVID-19 infections.The number of COVID-19-related deaths climbed by one on Friday, bringing the national total to 230. Meanwhile, 72 patients were released from isolation after making full recoveries.