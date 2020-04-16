PM Chung: Current COVID-19 State Feels Like Calm Before the Storm

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has expressed concerns over the nation seeing COVID-19 cases whose route of infection is unknown, though they may be small in number.Chairing a pan-government meeting on COVID-19 responses in Seoul on Friday, Chung said he cannot help but suspect that such cases are related to people who have become infected but aren’t aware of it because they don’t have any symptoms.The prime minister said though the number of new infections has sharply declined this month, he can’t help but feel the current COVID-19 state is the calm before the storm.Chung called on related government agencies and local governments to stay alert and continuously implement active quarantine measures as he cited that social distancing has lost strength lately, adding that social contact surged during Easter and the general elections.