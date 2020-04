Photo : YONHAP News

President Donald Trump has reportedly announced guidelines aimed at gradually reopening the U.S. economy amid the COVID-19 outbreak.According to Reuters and other media, President Trump released a three-phase plan to reopen the country during a coronavirus press briefing at the White House on Thursday.Trump said that healthy Americans can now go back to work, but stressed that the country is not opening all at once, but one careful step at a time.The president said that some states are already free from the impact of the coronavirus and they can open immediately, but if state governors decide to remain closed, they will be allowed to do so.The guidelines do not suggest any dates and Trump acknowledged it would be "a gradual process."