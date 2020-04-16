Analysis: Half of Newly-elected Lawmakers First Timers

Photo : KBS News

Around half of the 300 candidates who won seats in the 21st parliamentary elections are first-term lawmakers.An analysis found that 151 newly-elected lawmakers are first timers. That’s up 44 percent from the previous general elections and the highest amount since the 17th general elections.The number of first timers apparently surged after both the ruling and opposition camps sought to majorly shake up their composition in the process of nominating candidates for the general elections.The latest analysis also found that 177, or nearly 60 percent of newly-elected lawmakers, were in their 50s. Elected candidates in their 60s made up the second-largest group followed by those in their 40s, 30s, 70s and 20s.According to the analysis, out of the 300 lawmakers, 57 were women, a new record. The number includes 29 women elected to represent local constituencies, also a record.