China's GDP Dips 6.8% amid Shock from COVID-19 Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

The Chinese economy shrank for the first time since 1992, when the country began tallying growth data, after the novel coronavirus pandemic paralyzed production and spending.According to China's National Bureau of Statistics on Friday, gross domestic product(GDP) plunged six-point-eight percent on-year in the first quarter, reversing a six-percent expansion in the fourth quarter last year.The negative growth was larger than the six percent and six-point-five percent declines forecast by Bloomberg and Reuters, respectively.While the world's second-largest economy mostly resumed activity last month after a month-long shutdown due to concerns over COVID-19, the global pandemic has ravaged demand around the world.Beijing, which until now has enforced selective stimulus for businesses and those laid off, is expected to deliver a massive stimulus to help businesses, banks and households in the near future.