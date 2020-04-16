Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

China's GDP Dips 6.8% amid Shock from COVID-19 Pandemic

Write: 2020-04-17 12:30:07Update: 2020-04-17 13:58:49

China's GDP Dips 6.8% amid Shock from COVID-19 Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

The Chinese economy shrank for the first time since 1992, when the country began tallying growth data, after the novel coronavirus pandemic paralyzed production and spending.

According to China's National Bureau of Statistics on Friday, gross domestic product(GDP) plunged six-point-eight percent on-year in the first quarter, reversing a six-percent expansion in the fourth quarter last year.

The negative growth was larger than the six percent and six-point-five percent declines forecast by Bloomberg and Reuters, respectively.

While the world's second-largest economy mostly resumed activity last month after a month-long shutdown due to concerns over COVID-19, the global pandemic has ravaged demand around the world.

Beijing, which until now has enforced selective stimulus for businesses and those laid off, is expected to deliver a massive stimulus to help businesses, banks and households in the near future.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >