Poll: Majority of Seoul Residents Think It's Too Early to End Social Distancing

Write: 2020-04-17 13:04:01Update: 2020-04-17 14:34:18

Photo : YONHAP News

More than two-thirds of Seoul residents believe it's too early for the central government to end its social distancing campaign to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a survey of one-thousand adults in Seoul conducted last Friday to Sunday, 63-point-six percent of respondents said social distancing, currently set to last until April 19, should be extended.

Thirty-three-point-four percent said the campaign should end after April 19.

The survey comes as the central government is considering whether to extend it for a second time, despite daily additional COVID-19 cases staying below 40 since last Thursday.

Asked what standard should be used to decide when to end physical distancing and resume most socioeconomic activities amid continued quarantine measures, 36-point-five percent said when the government has a controllable response system.

Another 33-point-eight percent said when new infections drop below ten.

The survey, commissioned by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and conducted by Global Research, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.
