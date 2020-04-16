Central, Local Govts to Mobilize All Capacities for Swift COVID-19 Relief Payments

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will mobilize the central and local governments' capabilities to promptly provide coronavirus relief funds to around 70 percent of households in the country.At a meeting presided by Interior Minister Chin Young on Friday, officials discussed follow-up on an extra budget bill pending parliamentary approval to finance the aid program.They are preparing for a swift relief payment process, so local governments can enforce them by reorganizing annual expenditures, as soon as the bill passes the National Assembly.The central and local governments are expected to cover the costs under a ratio of eight to two, respectively, or in the case for Seoul, seven to three.Last month, President Moon Jae-in announced the one-off relief, giving one million won to every four-person household with a gross income staying at or below 70 percent of the total.