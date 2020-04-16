Authorities Advise Public to Keep Physical Distance Even After Social Distancing Ends

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities in South Korea said the public will be advised to maintain physical distance of one to two meters from each other in their daily lives, even after the country ends its social distancing campaign.The Central Disaster Management Headquarters said on Friday that plans to resume most socioeconomic activity amid continued quarantine will be based on the policy of people maintaining distance from others.Since enhancing nationwide social distancing on March 22 by restricting operations of public facilities and businesses with mass gatherings of people for two weeks, the government extended the period until April 19.Authorities are expected to announce their decision on whether to end social distancing over the weekend, as the country has been seeing daily additional COVID-19 cases remain under 30 since Monday.The headquarters said the final decision will be made after considering the possibility of a daily infection increase surging above 100 among people without symptoms.