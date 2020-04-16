Poll: Support for Moon Surges to 59%, Highest Since Oct. 2018

Photo : YONHAP News

The support rating for President Moon Jae-in surged close to 60 percent amid positive assessments of his administration's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.In a Gallup Korea survey of one-thousand-four adults between Monday and Tuesday, 59 percent of respondents said the president was doing a good job, up two percentage points from a week earlier.Thirty-three percent were not satisfied with the president's leadership, down two percentage points from the previous week, while another eight percent didn't respond.The last time Moon's support rating neared 60 percent was when it marked 58 percent in October 2018.Fifty-four percent of those who gave a positive assessment cited the administration's COVID-19 response, the tenth consecutive week it topped the list of reasons behind public support.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.