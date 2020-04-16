Millions of Students Experience Network Access Problems During Online Learning

Photo : YONHAP News

Millions of elementary to high school students in South Korea experienced various network access problems on the second day since an additional three million students began the spring semester online.Many of them had trouble logging into the Education Broadcasting System(EBS) website with their social networking system(SNS) IDs Friday morning, to access the distance learning platform EBS Online Class.High school and middle school third graders ran into similar problems when they started the spring semester last Thursday, as millions of students attempted to log on all at one.Amid continuous concerns over the novel coronavirus, schools across the country started the new academic year in phases beginning April 9.The last group of first to third graders in elementary school are scheduled to begin online classes on Monday.