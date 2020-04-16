S. Korea Launches Working Group for COVID-19 Treatment, Vaccine Development

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has launched a working group to assist in the early development of treatments and vaccines for the novel coronavirus.The science and health ministries held an inaugural meeting on Friday to discuss the role of the working group and check up on the current status of research and development.The group will support a pan-government group consisting of ministers and vice ministers, and receive help from the latter in speeding up research, clinical trials and licensing.There will also be subgroups handling treatment, vaccine and quarantine supplies, and each will hold weekly meetings with representatives from related industries, academia and the government to draw up new agendas.The working group plans to devise a roadmap on expanding R&D efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19 and furthering deregulation for commercialization.