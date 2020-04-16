Flight Carrying Evacuees from Saudi Arabia Arrives in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean chartered flight carrying 146 South Koreans who were stranded in Saudi Arabia amid the coronavirus pandemic landed at Incheon International Airport Friday morning.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry, one Saudi Arabian and two Japanese businessmen were also on board the flight.The Saudi national is Hussain A. Al-Qahtani, the CEO of South Korean oil refiner S-Oil whose majority stake is owned by the Saudi Arabian Oil Company, also known as Aramco.A ministry official said all flights out of Saudi Arabia are suspended and the evacuees are those who were willing to undergo Korea's mandatory two-week self-isolation measure.The plane will return to Saudi Arabia carrying 160-thousand COVID-19 test kits. Riyadh and a Korean firm signed a deal on providing one million test kits, with more flights being arranged to transport them in the coming weeks.