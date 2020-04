Photo : YONHAP News

The state-run Korean Cultural Center New York has opened a website on South Korean culture.According to the center on Thursday, the website is designed to provide high-quality cultural content amid rising demand for online access due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.Visitors can access online programs produced by various arts and cultural organizations, including the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, the National Theater of Korea, the Korean Food Promotion Institute and the Korean Film Archive.The website is www-dot-koreanculture-dot-org-slash-kccny-hyphen-online and the content can also be accessed through the center's Facebook and Instagram accounts.