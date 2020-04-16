Gov't Unchanged in Plans to Pursue Individual Tours to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government says it remains unchanged in its push for individual tourism to North Korea.In a regular briefing Friday, Unification Ministry deputy spokesperson Cho Hey-sil was asked whether Seoul will actively pursue individual tours to the North now that the general elections are over and the coronavirus outbreak is stabilizing.She said the government hopes to expand the opportunity for inter-Korean civic exchanges so South Korean people can visit North Korea in diverse ways.But Cho added that Seoul is still looking into COVID-19 developments and will review such projects in consideration of overall circumstances.The Unification Ministry last month finalized key business projects for the new year, which includes the idea of individual tourism as well as setting up a global peace zone in the demilitarized zone. Follow-up measures did not materialize with the spread of the new virus.The spokesperson also said South Korea is unchanged in its stance that quarantine cooperation with North Korea is necessary.