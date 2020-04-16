'3% of COVID-19 Cases in Past Two Weeks Have Unclear Infection Route'

Photo : YONHAP News

Among the nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in South Korea in the past two weeks, the infection routes of 18 have not been identified.According to quarantine authorities on Friday, this is about three percent of the 573 virus cases reported since April 3.Of this total, 310 cases, or 54 percent, were imported from abroad. Infections at hospitals and nursing homes accounted for 21 percent.Jeong Eun-kyeong, director-general of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said on Friday that due to the large amount of imported infections recently, the portion of cases with unclear transmission routes appears to be declining. But she stressed that 18 is still not a small number.Jeong said the unknown factor means the source of infection can still be out there, and therefore it is necessary to reinforce monitoring and epidemiological surveys.