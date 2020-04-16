Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Gov't Mulling Operation of Facilities as Social Distancing Deadline Looms

Write: 2020-04-17 16:34:56Update: 2020-04-17 17:37:14

Gov't Mulling Operation of Facilities as Social Distancing Deadline Looms

Photo : YONHAP News

As the extended strict social distancing deadline looms, the government is contemplating the operation of certain facilities such as public pools and bars.

Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) told reporters during a regular briefing on Friday that daily quarantine guidelines would be drafted for different types of establishments.

Stepped-up social distancing, which restricted the operation of sports and entertainment venues, academies and internet cafes, is due to end on Sunday. 

The government is expected to make an announcement this weekend regarding post-social distancing measures and a possible transition into what's called a "daily life quarantine system."

The government is currently gathering opinions from ministries, local governments and experts in diverse fields.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >