Gov't Mulling Operation of Facilities as Social Distancing Deadline Looms

Photo : YONHAP News

As the extended strict social distancing deadline looms, the government is contemplating the operation of certain facilities such as public pools and bars.Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) told reporters during a regular briefing on Friday that daily quarantine guidelines would be drafted for different types of establishments.Stepped-up social distancing, which restricted the operation of sports and entertainment venues, academies and internet cafes, is due to end on Sunday.The government is expected to make an announcement this weekend regarding post-social distancing measures and a possible transition into what's called a "daily life quarantine system."The government is currently gathering opinions from ministries, local governments and experts in diverse fields.