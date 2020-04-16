Top Diplomats of S. Korea, Ecuador Discuss Anti-Coronavirus Cooperation

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held telephone talks on Friday with her counterpart in Ecuador to discuss possible cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.During the call, Ecuador’s Foreign Minister Jose Valencia said South Korea was becoming an exemplary model for the international community with its successful response to the pandemic. He also requested expanded bilateral cooperation in the medical area, including support to purchase South Korean coronavirus testing kits.Minister Kang said assistance with medical supplies would be reviewed as conditions allow, adding that Seoul plans on sharing with other countries its experiences with COVID-19 and quarantine efforts.Kang also asked for Quito’s interest and support for the safety of South Koreans living in the South American country.