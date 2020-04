Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will launch deliberations next week on the government’s additional extra budget plan that will help finance one-off emergency cash payments to help family amid the novel coronavirus crisis.Deputy floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition United Future Party on Friday agreed to hold a plenary session on Monday to hear what the government has to say on the matter. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun is expected to deliver a speech.The rival parties, however, failed to reach an agreement on the schedule of the extraordinary parliamentary session set to open this month to discuss the second supplementary budget and public livelihood-related bills. DP Deputy Floor Leader Yoon Hu-duk told Yonhap News that related negotiations would resume later.