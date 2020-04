Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 18 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the accumulated total to ten-thousand-653.It's the first time in 58 days that daily infections dropped below 20.Of the new cases, nine originated from overseas, raising the number of imported cases to 993 so far. Of the accumulated total, over 91 percent are South Korean nationals.An additional 108 patients have fully recovered and been released from quarantine, bringing that total to seven-thousand-937. Two more people succumbed to the virus, putting the death toll at 232.Also, 173 people have tested positive for the virus again after making a recovery, with those in their 20s accounting for the largest portion at 23 percent.