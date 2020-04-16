PM Urges Citizens to Avoid Outdoor Activities during Holidays

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun expressed concern over compliance with social distancing guidelines during the upcoming long weekend and warned against a possible surge in infection cases.Chairing a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters Saturday, Chung said that if people's movement and contacts increase during the holiday period in late April to early May, the country could pay a huge price.The prime minister asked citizens to refrain from outdoor activities during upcoming holidays for the safety of their communities and to reconsider scheduling travel plans.He also thanked front line medical workers fighting the outbreak and attributed Korea's commendable quarantine achievements to their dedication and sacrifice.Chung said the government has created a badge for mass distribution and launched an online hashtag campaign where anyone can take part in encouraging and expressing gratitude to healthcare workers.Regarding concerns over the labor shortage in farming villages ahead of the rice planting season, Chung promised to expand personnel support from the agriculture and defense ministries.