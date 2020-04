Photo : YONHAP News

Over 150-thousand people have died from COVID-19 around the world.According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University on Friday, the global coronavirus death toll stood at 150-thousand-948. The figure passed the 100-thousand mark just seven days ago.By country, the United States has suffered the biggest loss of 34-thousand-575 fatalities followed by Italy at 22-thousand-745, Spain at over 19-thousand and France at over 18-thousand.The United Kingdom trails not far behind with over 14-thousand-600 deaths.Meanwhile, worldwide infections of COVID-19 have surpassed two-point-two million, resulting in a fatality rate of six-point-eight percent. Experts believe the actual rate is likely lower as the tally does not include patients who experienced mild symptoms or no symptoms at all.