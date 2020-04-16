No. of Short-term Foreign Visitors Plunges 70% Since Visa-free Suspension

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of foreign visitors coming to South Korea for short-term stays has dropped by more than 70 percent since Korea suspended visa-free entry for countries imposing entry bans on South Korean nationals amid the coronavirus pandemic.In a briefing Saturday, Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said that following the visa exemption suspension, short-term foreign visitor numbers have sharply decreased from a daily average of 266 to around 70.The total number of foreign travelers arriving in the country is also sharply down from an average of over 13-hundred in early April to 836 on April 16.The number of South Korean citizens coming home has also dropped from about 36-hundred to the low two-thousands.But the government noted the inflow of certain demographics has continued, including students who were studying abroad.