Photo : YONHAP News

Gasoline prices nationwide continue to fall for the 12th week amid the COVID-19 pandemic and plunging global prices.According to Opinet, an oil price information website run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the national average price of regular gasoline dropped 26-point-five won to one-thousand-330-point-eight won per liter in the third week of April.The drop has slowed a bit, however - it is the first time in a month it fell by less than 30 won.In Seoul where gas prices are usually the highest, the average price fell 24-point-eight won to one-thousand-423 won per liter. In Daegu where prices are the lowest, a liter of gas sold for one-thousand-279-point-seven won.