Foreign Ministers of 12 Nations Discuss COVID-19 Response

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of 12 countries including South Korea held a conference call on Friday and discussed cooperation in developing vaccines for COVID-19 and protecting the global economy.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry, Minister Kang Kyung-wha joined her counterparts in the "Ministerial Coordination Group on COVID-19" with the group adopting a declaration afterwards.The ministry said the declaration consolidates discussions held by the group so far and includes the call to allow the movement of business people and essential travel to minimize the social and economic fallout from the pandemic.During the conference call, Kang introduced Korea's efforts in combating the crisis including a possible transition into a new phase of quarantine system that is more connected to everyday life.While emphasizing that testing, contact tracing and treatment must continue to stem the spread of the virus, she said it would be desirable for countries to take gradual measures to normalize economic activities within a boundary that is manageable by each country's healthcare system.The conference call involved the ministers of Canada, Brazil, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Morocco, Peru, Singapore, Turkey and the U.K.